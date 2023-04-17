Just stop oil halt World snooker competition

Officials at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield were forced to call a halt to the competition this evening after protesters disrupted the competition and sprayed orange powder on one of the tables.

On the third day of competition at the Crucible theatre, two games were being played live on BBC television.

As the event progressed, at least two demonstrators were wrestled away from the main arena.

Officials are currently determining what was in the powder and whether it can be cleaned up in time for competition to resume this evening.