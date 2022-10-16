Protesters from Just Stop Oil have blocked Park Lane in London and spray painted the front of a luxury car showroom.

At around 11 a.m. on Sunday, demonstrators from the environmental group glued themselves to the road in central London, demanding that the government halt all new oil and gas licences.

One was then filmed spraying bright orange paint on the front of Aston Martin’s showroom.

It comes after Home Secretary Suella Braverman outlined plans in the Public Order Bill to crack down on such protests.

According to Sky News, she, Mayor Sadiq Khan, and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi met this morning to apply for a new injunction against Just Stop Oil, which is causing disruption on London’s roads.

Transport for London has already issued an order against Insulate Britain, which engages in similar activities, but a separate order is required for Just Stop Oil.

According to the home secretary’s plans, a new criminal offence would be created for interfering with the operation of critical infrastructure such as airports, railways, and oil refineries.

Under the new proposals, ‘locking on,’ or glueing oneself to roads or buildings, would be punishable by six months in prison or an unlimited fine.

Ms Braverman has stated that she “will not capitulate to protestors attempting to hold the British public hostage.”

