Saturday, December 3, 2022
Saturday, December 3, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Just Stop Oil Supporters Cosy Up In Harrods On Fuel Poverty Day Of Action
Home BREAKING Just Stop Oil supporters cosy up in Harrods on Fuel Poverty Day of Action

Just Stop Oil supporters cosy up in Harrods on Fuel Poverty Day of Action

by @uknip247

 

Just Stop Oil supporters have briefly occupied beds and sofas in Harrods to demand that the government Just Stop Fuel Poverty by insulating homes and ending our reliance on expensive, dangerous and dirty fossil fuels.

At around 1pm, 4 Just Stop Oil supporters occupied beds and sofas in Harrods department store on Brompton Road in central London and displayed signs reading “Just Stop Oil, Just Start Insulation”, “Just Stop Fuel Poverty” and “Oil Equals Death”. They were rapidly escorted out of the store by around 20 security guards.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

A CCTV image has been released by police investigating a report of...

Police managed to seize two knives from a car after pulling over...

Police are urging the public to only ring 999 in an emergency...

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by...

The Metropolitan Police, along with other emergency services and statutory partners, has...

While in the pub, former APS O’Sullivan made inappropriate sexual comments toward...

Police are looking to identify a man after a stabbing in Lewisham

Detectives investigating the murders of two 16-year-olds in south London have charged...

A leading expert believes that less mixing between children as a result...

The United States has unveiled its latest high-tech strategic bomber – the...

If you follow Stacey Solomon on social media, you’ll already know that...

Officers are issuing an image of a man they want speak to...