Just Stop Oil supporters cosy up in Harrods on Fuel Poverty Day of Action

Just Stop Oil supporters have briefly occupied beds and sofas in Harrods to demand that the government Just Stop Fuel Poverty by insulating homes and ending our reliance on expensive, dangerous and dirty fossil fuels.

At around 1pm, 4 Just Stop Oil supporters occupied beds and sofas in Harrods department store on Brompton Road in central London and displayed signs reading “Just Stop Oil, Just Start Insulation”, “Just Stop Fuel Poverty” and “Oil Equals Death”. They were rapidly escorted out of the store by around 20 security guards.