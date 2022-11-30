Just Stop Oil supporters disrupt traffic on London’s roads with another slow march

At 8:00am, 10 Just Stop Oil supporters wearing hi-vis vests walked onto Aldersgate Street in the City of London and proceeded to march slowly along London Wall, causing delays to the rush hour traffic. The march continued on major roads through the City, followed by at least 7 police vehicles and up to 20 police officers, but there were no arrests.

On Monday a similar Just Stop Oil march in west London attracted a large police presence and two supporters were arrested.

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil said

“We will continue to do whatever is nonviolently possible to demand an end to new oil and gas. We will not be intimidated by changes in the law or government posturing on tougher policing tactics.

“No government has a democratic mandate to pursue policies that will destroy our food supply and leave vulnerable people starving and hungry. Policies that will destroy millions of lives and lead to civil unrest and the collapse of an ordered society. They are failing to uphold the fundamental duty of government which is to protect its citizens.

“This affects us all. Either we stand up now and be counted or we will lose everything we love. Don’t be a bystander. It’s either survival solidarity or collective failure.”

Oscar Bailey, 26, a software developer from London said

“I’m taking action because I’m tired of government inaction on the biggest issue of our generation, possibly in the history of our species. We know the problem, we know the solution, as a society we just need to enact it.

“There is no second chance – our actions in the next few years will be remembered for centuries to come. We need to make the right choices now. I want to live in a just world that respects all life, where our actions are motivated by that respect.”

On Monday, Jan Goodey, 57, a Just Stop Oil supporter from Brighton was sentenced to six months in prison for taking part in an action on the M25 motorway in November to demand an end to new oil and gas in the UK.

Two more Just Stop Oil supporters Anthony Whitehouse and Arne Springorum are due in Westminster Magistrates court today at 2pm charged with public nuisance for taking part in the November M25 actions. They have both pleaded guilty and are due to be sentenced tomorrow.

This week’s actions are the first since 10th November, which marked the end of six weeks of continuous disruption and civil resistance by supporters of Just Stop Oil during which the police made over 700 arrests. Since the campaign began on April 1st, Just Stop Oil supporters have been arrested over 2,000 times, with 26 supporters currently in prison.

Just Stop Oil continues to peacefully resist the government’s plans to licence over 100 new oil and gas projects by 2025, and its failure to fulfil its promise to help people with their skyrocketing energy bills. By continuing to encourage new oil and gas they are complicit in the death of millions and are facilitating the collapse of the ordered society that allows democracy to function.

Stand with our supporters in prison, with the 1,700 murdered across the global south, for protecting all our lives. We are not prepared to just watch while they destroy everything we love. As citizens, as humans, as parents and children we have every right under British law to protect ourselves and those we love. This is the moment, we are the last generation that can solve this. Will you step up and join us? If we all come together we can do this. We can Just Stop Oil. [4]