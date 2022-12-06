Just Stop oil supporters Hannah Hunt, 23 and Eben Lazarus, 22 escape jail

Just Stop oil supporters Hannah Hunt, 23 and Eben Lazarus, 22 both from Brighton have been found guilty of aggravated trespass and criminal damage at Westminster Magistrates Court today in relation to actions taken at the National Gallery in London earlier this year. On July 4th, they glued onto the frame of Constable’s Hay Wain after covering it with a reimagined version.

The pair were ordered to pay fines of £850 each. The prosecution argued for a custodial sentence but this was rejected by the Judge in view of the reasons cited for taking action.