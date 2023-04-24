Just Stop Oil: “we Won’t Stop Until Our Genocidal Government Ends New Oil And Gas”

Supporters of Just Stop Oil are causing disruption across central London this morning by marching slowly on major roads on the first day of an indefinite campaign of civil resistance to demand an end to new UK oil and gas projects.

At 7am, over 160 Just Stop Oil supporters set off from seven different locations in the West End, Westminster and South London.

At 1pm today, hundreds more will set off from parliament square, marching to the Shell building with supporters of Extinction Rebellion and other groups to demand an end to the fossil fuel era.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said:

“Asia is baking in extreme heat, threatening the lives of a third of the people on earth, but this government of criminals and bullies does not care. They are actively making it worse, licensing new oil and gas while silencing dissent and jailing those who resist.

“More oil and gas means more heatwaves, more crop failure and more death. It is the greatest criminal act in human history. The government has lost its legitimacy. They are knowingly planning the murder of hundreds of thousands of UK citizens.

“In the face of this obscenity, as an act of service and love, we have chosen to act. Civil resistance is our only hope. This is life or death, survival or collective suicide. It’s time to pick a side. We won’t stop until our genocidal government ends new oil and gas.”