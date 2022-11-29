juststopoil Supporter From Brighton Sentenced To 6 Months In Prison For Taking Part In An Action On The #m25

Jan Goodey, 57, a Just Stop Oil supporter from Brighton was today sentenced to six months in prison for taking part in an action on the M25 motorway in November to demand an end to new oil and gas in the UK.

Jan was arrested after climbing a gantry at junction 16 on the 7th of November. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates court today charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance. This was the first trial under this new statutory offence enacted under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022.

The magistrate imposed a sentence of 9 months, which was reduced to 6 months as a result of a plea of guilty. It is likely that Jan will serve at least half of that time. The magistrate spoke of wanting to use his sentencing as a ‘deterrent’ against further disruption of ordinary people going about their “lawful business”.

Two more Just Stop Oil supporters Anthony Whitehouse and Arne Springorum are due in Westminster Magistrates court tomorrow at 2pm charged with public nuisance for taking part in the November M25 actions.

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil said:

“This shows that our government would rather lock up peaceful protesters than put an end to new oil and gas. We know the course they are setting is going to destroy everything we know and love and that is why we must resist. We will continue to do everything nonviolently possible to stop this horror. This is what Jan has done.”