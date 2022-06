Officers are worried about her safety.

She is thought to be in the Scarborough area.

She is approximately 5ft 9ins tall, has dark hair, and is possibly dressed in a black tracksuit.

If you believe you have seen Kaci or know where she is, please call us at 101 and select option 1 to speak with our Force Control Room.

When sharing information, please use the reference NYP-08062022-0316.