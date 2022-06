Kalli was last seen in St Austell at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, June 20th.

She is 5ft tall, slim, and has long blond hair. Kali may be dressed in a grey hoodie, black pants, and white Nike sneakers, and she may be carrying a black shoulder bag.

She could be driving a grey Fiat 500.

If you have seen Kalli or know where she is, please call 999 and reference log number 214 of 17/06/22.