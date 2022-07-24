Moss, 48, testified in Depp’s defence during his multimillion-dollar US lawsuit against Heard, 36, after the Aquaman actress mentioned a rumour that Depp pushed Moss down the stairs while the two were dating.

Depp won his lawsuit against Heard last month after a jury found her 2018 Washington Post article defamatory.

Moss told presenter Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs: “I know the truth about Johnny.” I’m pretty sure he never kicked me down the stairs. “I had to tell you the truth.”

Between 1994 and 1998, Moss, who rose to fame in the 1990s, was in a relationship with the Hollywood actor.

She defended her ex-partner after Depp sued her for $50 million over an article she wrote titled “I spoke out against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath.” This must change.”

Moss testified during the trial in May, appearing via videolink in the Virginia courtroom.

During her testimony, which lasted just over two minutes, Moss stated that Depp never “pushed, kicked, or threw me” down any stairs while they were together.

Speaking from Gloucestershire, Moss stated that the allegation about the incident at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica was false, and that Depp had stepped in to help her.

“We were leaving the room, and Johnny left before I did, and there was a rainstorm,” she explained.

“I slid down the stairs as I left the room, hurting my back and screaming because I didn’t know what had happened to me.”

(Depp) ran back to help me, carrying me to my room and getting me medical attention.”

In a rare interview with Laverne, Moss also discussed her support for her friend, Spanish fashion designer John Galliano, who was found guilty of racial abuse in 2011 and sentenced to a total of €6,000 in suspended fines.

“I believe in the truth, as well as fairness and justice,” she stated. I know John Galliano is not a bad person; he had an alcohol problem, and people turned against him.

“When people drink, they aren’t themselves, and they say things they would never say if they were sober.”