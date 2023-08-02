Katie Price ‘mysteriously moves out of her 19-room Mucky Mansion despite lavish renovation and in with her on-off fiancé Carl Woods’

Former glamour model Katie Price, 45, has reportedly moved out of her 19-room Mucky Mansion in Sussex and is now living with her on-off fiancé Carl Woods, 34, in Essex. Katie had spent the past two years renovating her sprawling property, even documenting the process for a Channel 4 show. However, her efforts to restore the Horsham home were thwarted when intruders caused water damage by leaving taps running, resulting in the ceiling collapsing.

Despite working hard to make her Sussex residence liveable again, recent sightings suggest that Katie is now living part-time with Carl Woods at his Essex home. Neighbours have seen Carl’s cars parked on the driveway, and the couple has been spotted coming and going from the property. Speculations about the move have arisen as the couple’s relationship has been on and off since July 2020 when they got engaged the following April.

Their engagement experienced ups and downs, with a break-up in March last year, followed by rumours of a reunion after being seen together on several occasions. However, last week, they appeared to be back together, getting cosy with each other in Ibiza. The couple was spotted cuddling on sun loungers at the Jacaranda Lounge Beach Club.

Despite previously stating she was single, Katie has hinted at a possible reconciliation with Carl, expressing her love for him and her hope to rekindle their relationship. While Katie’s exact living arrangements remain unclear, it seems she is spending time at both properties as she embarks on her journey with Carl. The couple’s romance continues to capture public attention, leaving fans curious about the next chapter in their tumultuous love story.