Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday, April 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Eight serving and former Metropolitan Police officers were found guilty of gross misconduct after they shared offensive messages in a WhatsApp group

Eight serving and former Metropolitan Police officers were found guilty of gross misconduct after they shared offensive messages in a WhatsApp group

by uknip247


The messages were sexist, racist, homophobic, and transphobic, and they made fun of Katie Price’s disabled son. Members of the group also allegedly failed to challenge each other’s behaviour, and some messages allegedly supported sexual violence against women.
Former Sgt Luke Thomas, former acting Sgt Luke Allen, former PC Kelsey Buchan, former PC Carlo Francisco, former PC Lee South, former PC Darren Jenner, PC Glynn Rees, and “Officer B” were all present at the hearing.
Officer B published an edited photograph of Harvey Price, which was deemed a violation of equality and diversity standards. A serious breach of professional behaviour that warrants dismissal is defined as gross misconduct.
According to the investigation, former police constable Luke Thomas was one of the most active participants in the WhatsApp group where highly inappropriate messages were exchanged, including mocking a fellow officer’s weight, calling a junior female officer “ugly,” and joking about naming his dog after child sex killers.
The investigation determined that Mr. Thomas’s actions were “extremely serious” and that he failed to close the group when he should have, resulting in “undoubtedly gross misconduct.”
The investigation comes after a year-long review found racism, misogyny, and homophobia in the Metropolitan Police. Following the abduction, rape, and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer in 2021, Baroness Louise Casey was appointed to review the police force’s culture and standards.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

While the UK is experiencing a housing crisis, with many families struggling to find affordable housing, the issue of short-term vacation rentals has also...

North Korea launched a missile on Thursday morning, causing confusion in northern Japan, where an evacuation order was issued and then retracted within 30...

Three men have been charged with fraud offences as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a website which enabled criminals to subvert...

Ben Foakes will miss Surrey’s County Championship match against Hampshire due to a minor back injury

For the first time a new study has confirmed droughts across the world are developing more rapidly as a result of climate change

The recent controversy surrounding the White Hart Inn, a pub in Greys, Essex, has sparked a discussion about the appropriateness of displaying golliwog dolls...

Fantastic news for Harry Potter fans!

Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93, her family has announced

The car bomb attacks at Myanmar’s Yan Taing Aung pagoda on Thursday left a trail of death and destruction in their wake

Premier League football clubs have decided to end gambling sponsorships on the front of matchday shirts from the end of the 2025/26 season

Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a missing man from Maidstone who may have travelled to Canterbury

A man has been given a life sentence after being convicted of the murder of a man whose battered body was found hidden under...

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More