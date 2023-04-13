Eight serving and former Metropolitan Police officers were found guilty of gross misconduct after they shared offensive messages in a WhatsApp group



The messages were sexist, racist, homophobic, and transphobic, and they made fun of Katie Price’s disabled son. Members of the group also allegedly failed to challenge each other’s behaviour, and some messages allegedly supported sexual violence against women.

Former Sgt Luke Thomas, former acting Sgt Luke Allen, former PC Kelsey Buchan, former PC Carlo Francisco, former PC Lee South, former PC Darren Jenner, PC Glynn Rees, and “Officer B” were all present at the hearing.

Officer B published an edited photograph of Harvey Price, which was deemed a violation of equality and diversity standards. A serious breach of professional behaviour that warrants dismissal is defined as gross misconduct.

According to the investigation, former police constable Luke Thomas was one of the most active participants in the WhatsApp group where highly inappropriate messages were exchanged, including mocking a fellow officer’s weight, calling a junior female officer “ugly,” and joking about naming his dog after child sex killers.

The investigation determined that Mr. Thomas’s actions were “extremely serious” and that he failed to close the group when he should have, resulting in “undoubtedly gross misconduct.”

The investigation comes after a year-long review found racism, misogyny, and homophobia in the Metropolitan Police. Following the abduction, rape, and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer in 2021, Baroness Louise Casey was appointed to review the police force’s culture and standards.