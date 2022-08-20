On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, four town centre shops in Week Street, Lower Stone Street, and Knightrider Street were targeted.

More than 15,000 cigarettes, nearly seven kilos of rolling tobacco, and 1,025 vapes were seized in total. Some of the items were hidden, and a large amount of tobacco was recovered from bins at the back of the premises in one location.

‘Trading Standards have been working with local retailers to advise on disposable vape devices, but we have identified a small number of retailers who continue to sell illegal vapes,’ said KCC’s Principal Trading Standards Officer Oliver Jewell. These have not been subjected to the stringent safety measures that we have in place to ensure that these products are as safe as they can be as an alternative to smoking.’ Illegal tobacco contributes to crime in your neighbourhood while also being affordable to young people and those who would otherwise use price as an incentive to quit smoking. We will continue to work with partner agencies to target shops that sell either product on a regular basis, and we will consider all options to ensure a safe high street.’

The teams were also on the lookout for counterfeit goods, and officers recovered over 1,300 items from one of the businesses, including phone accessories, watches, jewellery, and clothing.

‘As part of our ongoing enforcement against organised criminal groups, my officers regularly work with Trading Standards teams to identify businesses that may be involved in illegal activity, such as money laundering and human trafficking,’ said Inspector Dave Crompton of the Maidstone Community Safety Unit. ‘We also target those premises selling illicit tobacco and counterfeit goods, as they frequently attract anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity. The businesses also harm legitimate local merchants, and our inspections will continue while the Trading Standards investigation is ongoing.’

Illegal tobacco shops can be reported anonymously by calling 0300 999 6999 or visiting www.stop-illegal-tobacco.co.uk/.