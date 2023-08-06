Keira Walsh Returns to England’s World Cup Training Ahead of Last-16 Tie Against Nigeria

England’s midfielder, Keira Walsh, has returned to team training in preparation for their Women’s World Cup last-16 tie against Nigeria. The 26-year-old suffered an injury during England’s Group D victory over Denmark, raising initial fears of a tournament-ending knee injury. However, her injury turned out to be less severe than anticipated, boosting her chances of featuring in the knockout phase.

The Lionesses are set to begin the knockout phase of their World Cup campaign against Nigeria on Monday. England’s official Twitter account announced the positive news, stating that all 23 players participated in training at Central Coast Stadium.

Keira Walsh missed England’s last group game, a dominant 6-1 win against China, due to her injury. Her availability for the upcoming last-16 clash against Nigeria remains uncertain.

Thankfully, Walsh’s injury did not involve her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), a relief for the team and fans alike. Before the China game, England’s head coach Sarina Wiegman had assured that it was not an ACL injury, though further details were not provided.

England has already faced setbacks in the tournament due to knee injuries, which ruled out captain Leah Williamson, Fran Kirby, and Beth Mead. With Walsh’s return, the team gains a vital asset in the midfield.

Nigeria’s head coach, Randy Waldrum, acknowledged the importance of Walsh as a key player for England. He stated that his team would prepare to face her, but they are also mindful of England’s overall strength and depth. The Lionesses possess numerous high-profile players who can pose significant challenges to their opponents.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Keira Walsh’s participation in the match, the Lionesses are determined to perform at their best and continue their World Cup journey. With their array of talented players, England remains a formidable force to be reckoned with, whether or not Walsh takes the field against Nigeria.