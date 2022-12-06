Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Keith Hore Of Gillingham Has Been Identified As A Football Fan Who Died During A Game
by @uknip247

 

Mr Hore died on Saturday during a game at Bromley FC’s Hayes Lane stadium.

 

The National League match between the Kent club and Yeovil Town was called off six minutes after it began due to a “medical incident” in the crowd.

Play was briefly resumed before being halted once more, and both sets of players returned to their locker rooms.

Before paramedics arrived, medical personnel from both teams had offered the supporter assistance.

Despite everyone’s best efforts, the game was called off after the home team confirmed that the then-unnamed fan had died.

Mr Hore, a season ticket holder who also supported his hometown club Gillingham, was remembered today by the club.

A club spokesman said: “Everyone at Bromley Football Club would like to express their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Keith Hore, who died on Saturday afternoon after becoming ill during our game against Yeovil Town.

“The club can confirm that a minute’s silence will be held prior to kick-off ahead of Saturday’s match against Wealdstone, with both sets of players wearing black armbands, having passed on our condolences and spoken with Keith’s next of kin directly.

“Furthermore, the club has arranged for a book of condolence to be available in the club shop beginning Wednesday. There will also be an online option for those who are unable to attend the game.”

Following the tribute on social media, fans from both Bromley and Yeovil Town paid their respects to Mr Hore, with one who was present at the game saying: “Keith, rest in peace, and our hearts go out to your family.

“As the events unfolded on Saturday, we were all hoping for a positive outcome.

“Thoughts are also with all those who did everything they could to assist.”

“RIP Keith, I didn’t know you but being a Ravens fan made you one of the family, and we have lost one of our own,” said another.

