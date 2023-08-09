Kellogg Announces Strong Projections for Snack Business Ahead of Company Split:

London Gatwick Airport Staff to Strike: John Lewis Partnership to Increase Use of AI

Kellogg, a leading packaged food manufacturer, has unveiled promising forecasts for its snacking business, Kellanova, which will encompass beloved brands such as Pringles, Cheez-It, and Pop-Tarts. The company expects Kellanova to achieve full-year sales ranging from $13.4 billion to $13.6 billion following Kellogg’s impending separation into two distinct units by the end of this year.

In addition to impressive sales figures, Kellanova is projected to report an annual adjusted profit between $3.55 and $3.65 per share, signalling strong financial health. Kellogg’s strategic decision to split the company aims to enhance its focus on the rapidly growing snack sector.

The remaining unit, named WK Kellogg, will house iconic cereal brands such as Kellogg’s and Froot Loops. This division is anticipated to generate full-year net sales of $2.7 billion. This announcement comes on the heels of Kellogg’s recent adjustment to its annual profit outlook, as the company experienced positive impacts from multiple price hikes for its breakfast snacks and cereals.

In a separate development, around 230 workers at London Gatwick Airport, the UK’s second busiest airport, are poised to engage in eight days of strike action during August due to ongoing pay disputes. The Unite trade union has warned of potential flight disruptions during the peak summer travel season. The strikes will impact various services including ground handlers and passenger assistance, affecting flights from August 18 to 28. Despite some earlier strike actions being called off following improved pay offers, workers from Red Handling and Wilson James are set to take industrial action this time.

Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, emphasised the necessity for fair compensation, stating, “There is no way our members will accept real terms pay cut and poverty pay.” The airport authorities have indicated their commitment to minimising disruptions and supporting contingency plans for affected airlines and companies.

Meanwhile, the John Lewis Partnership, a prominent British retailer that encompasses John Lewis department stores and the Waitrose supermarket chain, has forged a five-year collaboration with Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud. The partnership, valued at 100 million pounds ($127 million), aims to leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to enhance efficiency, customer experiences, and data utilisation.

The agreement builds upon an existing decade-long relationship between the two entities and underscores the growing trend of retailers utilising AI and automation to provide personalized shopping experiences. Google Cloud’s AI and ML tools will enable the partnership’s workforce to curate products and services based on data insights, while also focusing on enhancing customer interactions.

Zak Mian, the John Lewis Partnership’s chief transformation and technology officer, highlighted an innovative example of customer engagement through AI, stating, “Not only does it save customers a lot of time and hassle, but even before the appointment we can take inspiration from their unique preferences and give tailored recommendations that can even complement products they already have.”

As the John Lewis Partnership continues its five-year recovery plan and explores potential external investments, this strategic partnership with Google Cloud positions the retailer for technological transformation and improved customer engagement.