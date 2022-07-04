This afternoon, firefighters were called to a grass fire on Howbury Lane in Slade Green.

In a recreation area, about two hectares of grass caught fire. There were no reported injuries.

“The warmer weather we’ve been having makes the ground extremely dry, which unfortunately means grassland and parks will burn quickly when exposed to even the smallest of sparks,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

“If you see a grass fire, do not try to extinguish it yourself because grass fires can travel quickly and change direction without warning.” Call the Fire Department and let them know where the fire is.”

The 999 Control Officers responded to 18 calls about the fire.

The Fire Department was called at 1444, and the fire was out by 1531. Four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters from Bexley and Plumstead fire stations, as well as colleagues from Kent Fire and Rescue Service, were on the scene.

Top grass fire prevention tips from the Brigade:

Barbecues should not be held in parks, public spaces, or on balconies.

Clear away any bottles, glasses, or broken glass to prevent them from magnifying the sun and starting a fire.

Smoking materials, such as cigarettes, should be disposed of safely. Do not drop cigarettes on dry ground or out of car windows, as they may land on dry grass and start a fire.

Never leave a barbecue unattended, and always properly extinguish it after use.

Disposable barbecues that have been discarded and abandoned can still start a fire because they retain heat after use; they must be extinguished immediately and cooled before being discarded.