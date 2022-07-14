Kent County Council has issued a warning about the spread of bird flu (Avian influenza) and the risks associated with it.

They confirm that bird flu is circulating in seabirds and other wildlife in Kent and advise people to be on the lookout for it. They advise not touching or moving a dead bird or other dead animal whose cause of death is unknown, and to keep your pets away from it.

They also recommend that if you come across a dead bird on public land, you contact your local District or Borough Council to have it removed. Although getting your bins emptied is becoming increasingly difficult these days, what are the chances of the council sending someone out to pick up a dead bird?

Avian influenza is a reported animal disease. These are animal diseases that you must report to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) even if you only suspect an animal is infected.

Notifiable diseases include:

endemic – already present in the UK, for example, bovine tuberculosis exotic – not normally present in the UK, for example, foot and mouth disease

Some endemic and exotic diseases, such as rabies, are zoonotic, which means they can spread between animals and humans.

The United Kingdom is currently experiencing its largest avian influenza outbreak in history. It began in the autumn of 2021. In February and June 2022, bird flu was confirmed in wild birds in Kent. Not only have humans faced a pandemic, but birds appear to be getting their own dose as well!

Since November 3rd, 2021, an Avian Influenza Protection Zone (AIPZ) has been in place across the United Kingdom. The AIPZ requires all poultry and other captive bird keepers to take extra precautions to ensure biosecurity in order to protect flocks, such as regularly disinfecting equipment and promptly reporting any potential cases. Housed birds are not required, but poultry and other captive birds must be housed if they are in a specific protected zone.

If you have any concerns about the health of your birds, consult your veterinarian right away.

You should also register your poultry, even if they are only kept as pets, so that you can be contacted in the event of an outbreak. If you have 50 or more birds, this is a legal requirement. Chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese, pigeons (bred for meat), partridge, quail, guinea fowl, and pheasants are examples of poultry.