The brief ceremony took place in Sessions House’s Stone Hall.

Gary Cooke, Vice Chair of the Council, laid the first wreath, saying

“From a personal standpoint, I was born shortly after Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne, so she has been Queen my entire life.”

“There is so much love for Her Majesty, and it is so important for us to come together and show genuine and heartfelt respect in this way.” Nobody is more deserving than our Queen.”

Following the laying of the Vice Chair’s wreath, the Leader of Kent County spoke on behalf of the Cabinet and members of the authority. According to Roger Gough

“It was critical for Members, officers, and staff to be able to honour the Queen in this way.”

County Councillors and staff gather following the wreath-laying ceremony.

Councillors and staff laid wreaths at County Hall in Maidstone in memory of Her Majesty.

“There is a lot going on in the country and around the world, but this was our quiet moment.” We are all, in our own humble way, public servants, and Queen Elizabeth was, in my opinion, the country’s greatest public servant.

“I believe it is entirely appropriate that we find that moment to reflect, commemorate, and recognise all that The Queen has done for the country and for Kent.”

Dr Lauren Sullivan, Leader of the Labour Group, laid a wreath on behalf of the Opposition, saying, “It’s so important for us to come together as a Council to recognise and truly reflect on the great service that the Queen has delivered throughout her entire life.” She is an inspiration to all of us. “May she find peace.”

Officers from the Council’s Central Management Team then stood up to pay tribute on behalf of all KCC staff before departing County Hall for the Proclamation of King Charles III at the Town Hall in Maidstone, Kent’s County Town.

The High Sheriff of Kent proclaims King Charles III at Maidstone Town Hall.

When King Charles III was proclaimed in a historic service at St James’s Palace yesterday (Saturday, September 10), the Union Flag at County Hall was raised to full mast. It remained at full mast until Sunday afternoon, when it was lowered to half-mast, where it will remain until Her Majesty’s funeral the following day.

The funeral has now been set for 11 a.m. on Monday, September 19, which has also been designated as a Bank Holiday.

Anyone wishing to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen is invited to County Hall, where a Book of Condolence is available to sign between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day, including weekends.

