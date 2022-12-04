Sunday, December 4, 2022
Sunday, December 4, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Kent Fire And Rescue Drone Team Locate Dog In Scrubland After Fall In Rochester
Home BREAKING Kent Fire and Rescue drone team locate dog in scrubland after four hour search

Kent Fire and Rescue drone team locate dog in scrubland after four hour search

by @uknip247

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Vicarage Road. Rochester to rescue a dog that had fallen 40 metres down the side of a cliff in Rochester on Saturday.

A technical team arrived at the scene at 4.07pm and flew a drone over the cliff to search for the dog through scrubland. Fortunately, they were able to locate the poor dog, who was remarkably unharmed.

The incident was attended to by five fire engines, as well as rope rescue, technical rescue, and water safety units. The rescue took more than four hours, and crews left the scene at 8.46 p.m.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to help find and rescue a dog that had fallen around 40m down the side of a cliff off Vicarage Road, Rochester,” a spokesperson for the service said in a statement.

“The technical rescue team flew a drone over the cliff to locate the dog, cut a path through scrubland towards the dog’s location, and line rescue operatives were lowered over the side of the cliff where they were able to rescue the dog, who was staggeringly uninjured.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Police officer forced to jump out the way of vehicle driven at...

A person has been hit by a train at Mottingham station The...

Man who entered Limehouse Basin on Saturday night despite extensive efforts from...

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 50s, was taken to hospital...

Bryan Wardell, former engineer and instructor, celebrated his 101st birthday this week

Seventeen year old boy has been rushed to hospital after he was...

Paramedics can be seen working on a person as Police throw Hamilton...

These are some of the closures planned for the M20, A2 and...

The A27, a major route into and out of Brighton, was closed...

Five engines and crews have been sent to tackle a blaze that...

Police  are continuing to look for Daniel Sunday, 15, who is #missing...

During her incredible 48 years, Rosemary has served seven Chief Constables, eight...