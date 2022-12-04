Kent Fire and Rescue drone team locate dog in scrubland after four hour search

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Vicarage Road. Rochester to rescue a dog that had fallen 40 metres down the side of a cliff in Rochester on Saturday.

A technical team arrived at the scene at 4.07pm and flew a drone over the cliff to search for the dog through scrubland. Fortunately, they were able to locate the poor dog, who was remarkably unharmed.

The incident was attended to by five fire engines, as well as rope rescue, technical rescue, and water safety units. The rescue took more than four hours, and crews left the scene at 8.46 p.m.

“Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to help find and rescue a dog that had fallen around 40m down the side of a cliff off Vicarage Road, Rochester,” a spokesperson for the service said in a statement.

“The technical rescue team flew a drone over the cliff to locate the dog, cut a path through scrubland towards the dog’s location, and line rescue operatives were lowered over the side of the cliff where they were able to rescue the dog, who was staggeringly uninjured.”