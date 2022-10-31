Kent Fire and Rescue Service called to light-aircraft crash in Chatham

Kent Fire and Rescue Service is currently at the scene of a light aircraft crash on Common Road in Chatham.

Two fire engines, an all-terrain-unit, and KFRS’ technical rescue team has been sent to the scene.

Crews are working alongside partner agencies to rescue two people from the aircraft.

