Kent Fire and Rescue Service called to light-aircraft crash in Chatham

Kent Fire and Rescue Service is currently at the scene of a light aircraft crash on Common Road in Chatham.
Two fire engines, an all-terrain-unit, and KFRS’ technical rescue team has been sent to the scene.
Crews are working alongside partner agencies to rescue two people from the aircraft.
