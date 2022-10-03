One fire engine was sent to the incident on Hever Road, and crews used chimney gear to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported and its believed the fire started accidentally

Following the incident and with it starting to get colder outside, firefighters are reminding people with fireplaces, log burners and coal fires to have their chimneys swept regularly.

By having your chimney and flue swept and inspected routinely, you can help to prevent a chimney fire and structural damage to your property. If you burn logs, you should have this done at least twice a year. If you burn coal, you should have this done at least once a year.