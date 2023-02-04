Kent Fire and Rescue Service is reminding people to make sure their chimneys are swept regularly following a fire in Wye, Ashford

One fire engine was dispatched to the Scotton Street incident, and crews used chimney gear to extinguish the flames. There were no reported injuries, and the fire was thought to have started accidentally.

Following the incident, firefighters are reminding people who have fireplaces, log burners, or coal fires to have their chimneys cleaned on a regular basis. You can help to prevent a chimney fire and structural damage to your property by having your chimney and flue swept and inspected on a regular basis. You should have this done at least twice a year if you burn logs. If you use coal, this should be done at least once a year.