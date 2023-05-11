The covenant ensures that those who have served in the Armed Forces are treated fairly and equally in their everyday lives.

Chief Executive Ann Millington signed the covenant on May 11, 2023, in the presence of military personnel and KFRS representatives, including colleagues who are veterans themselves. Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Castro of the Royal Engineers co-signed the agreement, joined by Major Ben McGauley and Regimental Sergeant Major Andrew Hurren.

Kent Fire And Rescue Service (Kfrs) Has Reaffirmed Its Commitment To Supporting Veterans By Signing The Armed Forces Covenant

KFRS has been a longstanding supporter of the voluntary covenant and already has 31 designated armed forces champions within its workforce. These champions receive specialized training to understand the culture of the military community and its impact on individuals and families. By utilizing their knowledge, the champions can develop tailored services for veterans living and working across Kent and Medway. They also assist in connecting veterans and their families with additional support from other organizations.

Beyond being an armed forces-friendly employer, KFRS is involved in various groups, initiatives, and events. The service actively participates in military partnership boards and supports veteran hubs in Canterbury and Thanet, where former armed forces residents can socialize and connect through shared experiences.

In a recent event, firefighters from Canterbury fire station attended Canterbury City Council’s Spring Lane veteran’s hub for a pre-coronation lunch, supported by the armed forces and LGBT+ networks. KFRS front-facing staff are also trained to recognize military characteristics when visiting someone’s home and can make referrals for support from relevant charities.

Chief Executive Ann Millington expressed pride in KFRS’s close relationship with the armed forces communities in Kent and Medway. She emphasized the importance of the covenant in recognizing the contributions and sacrifices made by service members and their families. Millington acknowledged the value that ex-military personnel and their families bring to KFRS, with their diverse skills, knowledge, and expertise.

KFRS remains dedicated to providing support and tailored services to all individuals in need, including veterans and their families. The signing of the Armed Forces Covenant further solidifies the organization’s commitment to honoring and assisting those who have served their country.