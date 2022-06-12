Four fire engines and a hight vehicle were dispatched to the scene. When the first responders arrived, they discovered smoke coming from the property and a fire in the first floor hallway of the flat. Two people had already been rescued using a ladder before crews arrived. During the descent of the ladder, one of them suffered a leg injury. Firefighters initially provided medical treatment and welfare, but then turned over care to SECAmb paramedics. Firefighters dressed in breathing apparatus entered the house and rescued the owner’s dog, who was still inside. To put out the fire, they used hose reel jets. There were no other injuries reported. The fire is thought to have started accidentally due to a faulty battery charger.