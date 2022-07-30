Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and covering jets to extinguish the fire and stop the flames from spreading before dampening down any remaining hot spots. Four fire engines and a height vehicle were dispatched to the scene, and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and covering jets to extinguish the fire and stop the flames from spreading.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause is unknown, but the fire is thought to have started accidentally in a bedroom and spread to the roof space.

More to follow