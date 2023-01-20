Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a house fire in Dover’s Barton Road

Seven fire engines and a height vehicle were on the scene at the height of the fire. The incident has been reduced to two fire engines and a height vehicle, and firefighters are working to cool any hot spots that remain.

There have been no reported injuries.

The KFRS Volunteer Response Team also arrived to offer assistance and advice to a number of residents who had been evacuated as a precaution. The road was closed while firefighting efforts were underway, but it has since reopened.

The cause has not yet been determined.