Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a house on Dickens Road in Gravesend after reports of a fire in the living room

Two fire engines responded, and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

A smoke alarm alerted the residents to the fire, and they were able to safely evacuate. The KFRS volunteer response team was on hand to offer them assistance and advice.

It’s thought to have started accidentally when a candle was left too close to paper, causing it to catch fire. A small amount of damage was done to a sofa, while smoke damaged the rest of the room.

Following the incident, crews are reminding people to use candles with caution and to adhere to our top safety guidelines:

• Candles should be placed in a candle holder and placed on a non-flammable surface; they should not be left unattended when burning, especially if there are young children or pets in the house; and candles should not be burned close to curtains, bedding, clothing, or even plants that could catch fire.

• Never place burning candles on windowsills or the floor.

• Before going to bed, extinguish all candles. • Burning candles should not be placed in areas where they could be knocked over or caught in a draught.

Remember to install a working smoke alarm on each floor of your home and to test it at least once a week.