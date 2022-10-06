Two fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet put out the flames. A positive pressure ventilation fan was then used to drive smoke and fumes from the property. It is believed to have started from a chip pan and there were no reported casualties.

Following the incident, firefighters are reminding members of the public to take extra care in the kitchen. Always keep looking while you’re cooking and it’s safer to keep pets and children well away from any hot appliances.

