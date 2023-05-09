Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Tuesday, May 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to approximately three hectares of heathland, trees, and shrubbery alight, near West Lane on the Isle of Grain

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to approximately three hectares of heathland, trees, and shrubbery alight, near West Lane on the Isle of Grain

by uknip247

Four fire engines attended, and crews tackled the fire using hose reels and beaters.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause is not known. 
 

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who attempted to break into an elderly woman’s home twice in two days has been jailed for over eight years

A woman from Wigan who admitted causing a serious collision which resulted in a 81-year-old woman sustaining life-threatening injuries has been jailed

Dangerous driver has prison sentence extended

Detectives have charged a suspect following a serious assault in Swanley

Fire crews called after smoke poured from the basement at Builders’ Merchant in Bexleyheath

A man has been charged with multiple offences after a large knife and drugs were found in a car that failed to stop for...

What the Prime Minister’s Primary Care Recovery Plan means for you

Blue lights, green energy: £77 million for new zero-emission vehicle projects

Further protections for England’s coastal waterways

Police raided a home after responding to concerns about drug dealing in the neighbourhood

A man has been convicted of attempted rape following an investigation by officers from the Met’s rape and serious sexual offences team.

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Walthamstow have charged a teenager with murder

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.