Monday, May 8, 2023

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to First Avenue in Sheerness, to reports of a caravan, trees, and fence panels alight

by uknip247

Two fire engines attended, and crews use a hose reel jet and water from a hydrant to put the fire out.

There were no reported injuries, and the fire is believed to have started after flames from a nearby bonfire, spread.

Following this incident, crews are reminding anyone planning to have a bonfire to build it well away from property, fencing and greenery, and to supervise the burning at all times. 
 

