Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Fleet Road in Northfleet, near Gravesend, to reports of a fire in a garage attached to a house

Two fire engines attended, and crews used a hose reel jet to put the fire out.
It’s believed to have started accidentally, after radiated heat from hot ash in a bucket caused nearby wood to catch alight. There were no reported casualties.
Following this incident, firefighters are reminding everyone to take care with hot ash:
- make sure hot ash is kept well away from anything that could catch fire, even when placed in a fire safe container like a metal bucket
- always check it’s cold before you throw it away in a bin