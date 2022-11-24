Thursday, November 24, 2022
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Fleet Road in Northfleet, near Gravesend, to reports of a fire in a garage attached to a house

by @uknip247
Two fire engines attended, and crews used a hose reel jet to put the fire out.

It’s believed to have started accidentally, after radiated heat from hot ash in a bucket caused nearby wood to catch alight. There were no reported casualties.

Following this incident, firefighters are reminding everyone to take care with hot ash:

  • make sure hot ash is kept well away from anything that could catch fire, even when placed in a fire safe container like a metal bucket
  • always check it’s cold before you throw it away in a bin

