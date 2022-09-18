Two fire engines and a height vehicle were sent to the property in Canterbury Road, where crews used chimney gear to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported and its believed the fire started accidentally.

Following the incident, and with temperatures starting to cool, firefighters are reminding residents with open fires or wood burners to ensure they are good working order before lighting them.

Chimneys that haven’t been swept or used throughout the summer months could be full of debris or soot, so it’s best to get them swept before the autumn and winter months, which can help to reduce the risk of an emergency.