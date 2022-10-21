Eight fire engines and a bulk water carrier were sent to the scene, where crews extinguished a large amount of rubbish, an outbuilding and a disused caravan. KFRS’ volunteer response team also attended and provided support to affected residents.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is not yet known.

People living nearby are no longer advised to close windows and doors. Please share this information with any loved ones or neighbours in the affected area, who might not have access to the internet.

