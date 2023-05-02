Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a bungalow in Pilots Avenue, Deal

Three fire engines were sent to the scene, where crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reel jets.

One person, who was out of the property when crews arrived, was given oxygen after inhaling smoke. They were then passed into the care of SECAmb paramedics.

KFRS’ Volunteer Response Team also attended to offer advice and support.

It’s believed the fire started in the living area of the home, but the cause is unknown.