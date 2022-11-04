Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in a bedroom at a property on East Mountain Lane in Kennington, Ashford

Two fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames, followed by a large fan to clear the smoke.

Two people were passed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics, suffering the effects of smoke inhalation

It’s believed that the fire started accidentally due to refracted sunlight.

Following the incident, crews would like to remind everyone to always keep mirrors, crystals, and any reflective ornaments out of direct sunlight/away from windows