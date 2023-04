Two fire engines were sent to the property, where crews wearing breathing apparatus entered smoke-logged flat, caused by a pan left on the hob. They used a high pressed fan to clear the home of smoke. No injuries were reported.

Following the incident, crews are reminding people to make sure cooking surfaces are kept clear of anything that could catch alight. Fires can start quickly, so try not to get distracted when you’re cooking and remember not to leave it unattended.