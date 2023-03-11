Saturday, March 11, 2023
BREAKING

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire within a commercial garage on Station Road in Harrietsham, Maidstone

written by uknip247
Four fire engines attended, and crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet and a main jet to extinguish the fire, involving a car inside the industrial unit. 

There were no reported injuries, and the cause is believed to be accidental.

