Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire within a container at Mansfield Industrial Estate, in New Romney

Two fire engines were sent to the scene in Collings Road, where crews wearing breathing apparatus used main jets, hose reel jets and fog spikes to extinguish a number of fridge freezers that were well alight inside the unit. 

No injuries have been reported and the cause is not yet known. 

