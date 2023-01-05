Home BREAKING Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a kitchen fire at a flat in Grange Road, Ramsgate Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a kitchen fire at a flat in Grange Road, Ramsgate by @uknip247 January 5, 2023 January 5, 2023 Two fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished a small fire in the oven. One person was passed into the care of SECAmb after inhaling smoke. No other injuries were reported. It’s believed the fire started accidentally. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by resistive... A terraced house is thought to have collapsed due to the use... Passengers have reported ‘disruption to flights’ and ‘baggage chaos’ as a result... In his first speech of 2023, Rishi Sunak pledged to halve inflation... A 20-year police sergeant has been fired for having “phone sex” with... A Pembrokeshire man who raped and sexually assaulted young children, and posted... Cough and cold medicines are in short supply, according to pharmacy executives,... Ecological work to begin ahead of new Exceat bridge construction NO trains will operate today due to strike action by the train... The emergency services attended but were unable to save the victim, who... South London rapper convicted of possessing loaded revolver Teenage girl fighting for her life after two stabbed in Haringey