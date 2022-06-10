Two fire engines were dispatched, and crews wearing breathing apparatus worked to put out the fire.
There were no reported casualties, and the cause is unknown.
National Highways was also present to help with traffic management.
Two fire engines were dispatched, and crews wearing breathing apparatus worked to put out the fire.
There were no reported casualties, and the cause is unknown.
National Highways was also present to help with traffic management.
Get real time update about this post categories directly on your device, subscribe now.