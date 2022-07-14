Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Water Lane in Hawkhurst after reports of a hedgerow fire. Three fire engines responded to the call, and crews discovered a fire that had spread to a hedgerow, grassland, and an outbuilding. To put out the fire, firefighters used hose reel jets. There were no reported casualties, and the fire is thought to have spread accidentally from a nearby bonfire.

Following the fire, crews are urging the public to use caution when lighting bonfires. Keep them to a manageable size, away from vegetation and property, always supervise the burning, and avoid having one when it’s extremely hot or windy. If you see a bonfire on fire, get to a safe place and call 999.