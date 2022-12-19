Four fire engines attended the incident, and crews arrived to a fire in the first floor of a flat, which was situated above a commercial property. Crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets and water from a hydrant to extinguish the blaze. No casualties were reported, and the cause has not yet been confirmed.
Home BREAKING Kent Fire and Rescue Service was sent to the scene of a flat fire on Molyneux Park Road in Tunbridge Wells
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was sent to the scene of a flat fire on Molyneux Park Road in Tunbridge Wells
by @uknip247