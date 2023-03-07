Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Tuesday, March 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at an industrial property in Fleet End, Kemsley, Sittingbourne

written by uknip247
A Large Fire Involving A Variety Of Sheds And Outbuildings Has Been Reported At Conyer Quay Near Sittingbourne By Kent Fire And Rescue Service

There were nine fire engines on the scene, as well as a height vehicle and a technical rescue unit. Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets, main jets, and covering jets to extinguish the blaze.

After inhaling smoke, one person was given oxygen as a precaution before being transferred to the care of SECAmb paramedics.

The cause has not yet been determined.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Detectives from the Flying Squad are appealing for...

A deer was shot and killed in the...

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled...

Therapy dog Dylan stolen from vulnerable owner in...

A child has sadly died following a flat...

Two people have been charged with murder following...

Police release photos of tattoos in attempt to...

Police have released images of three men they...

Officers have taken down a drugs line responsible...

A bar in Chelmsford has had its licence...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More