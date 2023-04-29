Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at commercial premises in Goodwin Park, on Sandwich Industrial Estate, Sandwich

Six fire engines attended, as well as a bulk water carrier. Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and compressed air foam to extinguish the fire, which involved approximately 12 vehicles. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and the duty of care has been left to the site owner. 

