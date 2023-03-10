Friday, March 10, 2023
Friday, March 10, 2023

Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a kitchen fire at a house in Kimberley Road, Gillingham

written by uknip247
When The Most Complex And Disastrous Incidents Occur In Kent And Around The World, A Specialised Team Of Firefighters Is Called In To Assist

Two fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames using hose reel jets. 

One person sustained slight burns to their arm and had also inhaled smoke. They were passed into the care of SECAmb paramedics and taken to the hospital. 

It’s believed the fire started accidentally when an air fryer caught alight. The exact reason is unknown. 

When using any electrical item, always make sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions, keep them in good working order and purchase from a reputable supplier. 

