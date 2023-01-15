Sunday, January 15, 2023
Sunday, January 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Kent Fire And Rescue Used Drone Tech To Find Allotment Fire In Dover
Home BREAKING Kent fire and Rescue used drone tech to find allotment fire in Dover

Kent fire and Rescue used drone tech to find allotment fire in Dover

by @uknip247

Firefighters have used their recently upgraded drone the DJI M30T to assist in locating an allotment fire and give fire commanders an overhead view following a number of calls reporting smoke in the area the service this afternoon.

Kent Fire And Rescue Used Drone Tech To Find Allotment Fire In Dover

Kent Fire And Rescue Used Drone Tech To Find Allotment Fire In Dover

 

The callers were unable to pinpoint the location but could see flames. s Specialists from Kent Fire and rescue tech rescue were called in with a drone to assist firefighters in locating and stopping the spread of the blaze.

 

Kent Fire And Rescue Used Drone Tech To Find Allotment Fire In Dover

Kent Fire And Rescue Used Drone Tech To Find Allotment Fire In Dover

The cause is understood to be doubtful and under investigation.

 

Kent Fire And Rescue Used Drone Tech To Find Allotment Fire In Dover

Kent Fire And Rescue Used Drone Tech To Find Allotment Fire In Dover

A number of fire crews were called to Snargate Street in Dover on Sunday afternoon following reports of smoke reported in the area to tackle the blaze after the drone was deployed and pinpointed the location.

Kent Fire And Rescue Used Drone Tech To Find Allotment Fire In Dover

Kent Fire And Rescue Used Drone Tech To Find Allotment Fire In Dover

Kent Fire and Rescue have been approached for  more information

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

He only had a single key and a 30-year-old A-Z map book...

A suspect has been charged after a man was seriously injured

A body has been discovered in Thames and Medway Canal’s in Gravesend

Police Probe hit-and-run involving a pedestrian and a car

Alan McMahon subjected the woman to a campaign of sustained abuse

Manhunt still continues after six shot in drive by shooting

Arrest made following the discovery of uranium traces in a cargo package...

A 71-year-old woman was targeted as she walked along

The A27 in West Sussex is closed due to a serious collision

The emergency services were called to the crash site in Thanet

Detectives looking into a violent kidnapping have released images of two men...

Met office issue Yellow Snow weather warning for Kent and Sussex

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"