Kent fire and Rescue used drone tech to find allotment fire in Dover

Firefighters have used their recently upgraded drone the DJI M30T to assist in locating an allotment fire and give fire commanders an overhead view following a number of calls reporting smoke in the area the service this afternoon.

The callers were unable to pinpoint the location but could see flames. s Specialists from Kent Fire and rescue tech rescue were called in with a drone to assist firefighters in locating and stopping the spread of the blaze.

The cause is understood to be doubtful and under investigation.

A number of fire crews were called to Snargate Street in Dover on Sunday afternoon following reports of smoke reported in the area to tackle the blaze after the drone was deployed and pinpointed the location.

Kent Fire and Rescue have been approached for more information