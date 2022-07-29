Firefighters rushed to the scene of an explosion whilst thick black smoke filled the Dover skyline. While there is a loud bang, smoke can be seen from above the Asda supermarket branch in Kent town.

Graham Tutthill shot the video from the Charlton Centre parking lot. Crowds can be seen watching as smoke fills the sky above the superstore.

Graham stated: “Dover Charlton Centre car park caught fire and exploded. The fire station is only a few hundred yards away.” I had to call the fire service.

Kent fire and rescue have been approached for comment

More to follow