Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Kent man wanted on recall to Prison

Police are searching for Lee Patterson, who is wanted on recall to prison.

The 54-year-old from Ashford, Kent, has links to St Leonards in Hastings.

He is wanted for breaching the terms of his licence and for breaching a non-molestation order.

Call 999 quoting serial 188 of 05/05.

