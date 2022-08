Janet Pratt, 56, was last seen in the Covey Hall Road area on Saturday, August 27, 2022, between 7.30pm and 8pm.

She is 5ft tall with shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, pink shorts, and white sneakers. She also wears glasses on occasion.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 101 and give the reference number 27-1540.